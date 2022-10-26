MJF and Mox now have common enemies

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World title against Penta El Zero M in the main event of the Oct. 26 Dynamite. It was a fun match, and it took two finishing moves to do it, but the Blackpool Combat Club star is still the champ.

The more interesting things happened before and after the match, though.

Earlier in the show, the man who will challenge Moxley Nov. 19 at Full Gear built on his much-talked about promo duel with the BCC’s William Regal from last week’s show. In an on-stage interview with Renee Paquette, Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued to give us glimpses of a tweener (or maybe even babyface) version of his character. Max insulted Moxley, his wife, and the fans, but also vowed to not use his Dynamite Diamond Ring at the PPV. MJF then promised to fire The Firm, the Stokely Hathaway-led “stable on retainer” Friedman used to earn his title shot, if they messed with Mox.

So what did Big Stoke and his crew do? Lock the BCC in their locker room and jump the champ after his win.

That brought out MJF, who was initially conflicted about what to do, but eventually raced in to pull W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, The Gunns & Lee Moriarty off of Mox. Friedman fired Hathaway... then ate a boot from Page.

The Firm proceeded to take both MJF and Moxley apart, even as the two men continued trying to fight back. It ended with Morrissey powerbombing the Generational Talent through a table.

A brief write-off for MJF with a little less than a month to go until Full Gear? A chance for a “can they co-exist?!?!” tag team between Max & Mox before the PPV?

We shall see. In the meantime, get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.