AEW Dynamite teases The Elite as a report says their return is imminent

We’d heard that AEW’s investigation into the post-All Out brawl between CM Punk & Ace Steel and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks could be wrapping up. Steel’s alleged firing last week was said to be evidence of this.

Earlier today (Oct 26), Fightful Select posted a report on the return of The Elite to AEW. Their sources at the company believe Omega and The Bucks could be back working in their backstage roles soon, with one person saying they believe the trio’s return is “imminent”.

We haven’t seen Kenny or Matt & Nick Jackson since they were suspended and stripped of the AEW Trios titles due to their role in the aforementioned fight with Punk & Steel. But based on this teaser that aired during tonight’s Dynamite, it looks like their return to AEW television could be imminent, too.

The 30 second video uses an Avengers’ “snap” like effect to at least tacitly acknowledge the way three of the company’s founders simply disappeared from the kayfabe narrative after Labor Day. It’s a decision AEW head honcho Tony Khan’s drawn criticism for. We’ll see how this plays with those who thought that criticism was valid.

It doesn’t directly address the fact the Executive Vice-Presidents and former World & Tag champs have been missing for two months. It also does not promise a return, or even hint at a date. But it’s hard to imagine we’d get this video if a comeback wasn’t in the works.

Meanwhile, word is AEW is negotiating a buy out of Punk’s contract. His camp also just so happened to provide new details on their side of the story to another outlet today... more on that here.