FTR still won’t challenge for the AEW tag titles

The #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team championship were determined on the Oct. 26 edition of Dynamite. The match pitted FTR against Swerve in our Glory... but if you were hoping Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler would get their shot at reclaiming the titles after months as AEW’s top ranked team?

To steal an old catchphrase from WWE SmackDown’s color commentator, I’m afraid I have some bad news.

FTR’s clash with Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee was a kick-ass affair, as you’d expect.

#SwerveInOurGlory just inches from victory with that powerbomb!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

But when it seemed like Dax & Cash had finally taken big Keith down and punched their ticket to a showdown with The Acclaimed for one of the few sets of Tag belts they don’t already own...

... Swerve pulled Harwood out of the ring. Unbeknownst to his noble partner, Strickland followed that up with a low blow that allowed Lee to finish off Harwood while The Gunn Club held Wheeler back from the seats.

#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!@swerveconfident @RealKeithLee



It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

Things broke down from there, as champs Max Caster & Anthony Bowens (along with Daddy Ass, natch) saved FTR from a beatdown by Billy Gunn’s sons while their next challengers exited the arena. It didn’t appear Lee had any idea what Swerve did, so that’s a story for another day.

Just like FTR’s next shot at the AEW Tag titles, apparently.

