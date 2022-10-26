Lana says Miro isn’t on TV because AEW is ‘really no different than WWE’

Where the f*** is Miro?

That’s a question I ask myself every week that goes by without Miro appearing on AEW television.

CJ Perry (Miro’s wife, fka Lana in WWE) was asked a more polite version of that question when she appeared on Busted Open Radio. Here’s what she had to say about it:

“Tony Khan has a vision...I think there’s this illusion at AEW that the talent book the show. That was definitely the conversation. Oh you go there, you’re gonna basically become whatever you’re made of. But at the end of the day, he’s booking the show. It’s really no different than WWE, it’s just a different director, and a different person’s point of view. It’s like comparing NBC to HBO...you still have the exec who is gonna make that final call. And that’s what it is. Tony Khan has his favorites, and he’s gonna push the favorites. Just like Vince [McMahon] would push his favorites. Just like [Triple H is] gonna push his people. And it’s show business. It’s nothing personal, it just is what it is. I think my husband is incredible. I feel Vince really valued him in that way and saw that. They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences. Vince really wanted him as a villain, and Miro wanted to explore this new world. I just take it like I do Hollywood. It’s casting, it’s the director, it’s the show runner. And at the end of the day, we’re hired talent.”

The implication here is that Miro is not one of Tony Khan’s favorite wrestlers on the AEW roster. Why do you think that is, Cagesiders?