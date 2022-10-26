AEW Rewind: Bryan Danielson broke Wheeler Yuta’s heart, Willow Nightingale never quit on dream, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia versus Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson versus Sammy Guevara, Riho versus Jamie Hayter, and FTR versus Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee in a #1 AEW tag team contender bout.

Yuta believes he is defending the morals of the Blackpool Combat Club. The Jericho Appreciation Society is the exact opposite of what they stand for. Claudio appreciates JAS’ attitude to win by any means necessary, but they cross the line when attacking announcers and commentators.

Yuta then turned his attention to the topic of Danielson coveting Garcia.

Wheeler Yuta: Knowing that I’m wrestling Daniel Garcia in a match that Bryan Danielson is definitely going to be watching, it adds a little bit more to me. When he strapped my Pure Championship around Garcia’s waist, even though he’s supposed to be my mentor, he’s supposed to be the one trying to help me out, he’s supposed to be the one teaching me things, honestly, it hurt. It broke my heart a little bit But, Bryan, I’m not anyone’s consolation prize, and I’m not a kid just looking for your approval. I’m not out here to prove something to you. I’m trying to prove something to myself. Prove something to myself that I deserve to wear this name (Blackpool Combat Club) on my chest. Prove to myself that I deserve to be amongst the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, of a Jon Moxley, of you, Bryan Danielson.

This sounds like an issue to be settled in the ring. Danielson versus Garcia. One on one. Book it.

Willow Nightingale reflected on becoming All Elite. Willow realized that, as cliche as it sounds, this was an example to never give up. She kept hearing no until it became a yes.

.@Willowwrestles is officially #AllElite! Listen to her emotional words this past Friday night after learning of the incredible news at #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/T2sYE6nI3X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2022

The Acclaimed scissored backstage in celebration of retaining the AEW tag belts and taking back the scissoring trademark.

Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt justified their assault of Darby Allin as a means to an end to get the rematch. They also teased an inside friend giving them tips on how to push Allin’s buttons.

#AEW Exclusive

"You see what we just did? @darbyallin we destroyed you."

Our cameras caught up with @TheLethalJay & @sonjaydutterson after their heinous attack of Darby Allin last night at #AEWDynamite, but who is this close friend they keep referring to? pic.twitter.com/tQht4ffjwG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Eddie Kingston lashed out after victory again, Matt Hardy was suspended one week and fined $100,000 by The Firm after disobeying orders, Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison wrestled as The Blonds (without Varsity in the name due to Mark Sterling’s trademark maneuvering), and a hype package aired for the long-awaited rematch between Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.

THE REMATCH



The Stooge vs The Wingman#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/wNJ0ti4wUL — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) October 26, 2022

The freshest move from those shows was a teamwork transformer rolling senton from Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Renee Paquette was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included channeling her Young persona, lack of interest in participating for a physical wrestling angle, being in a Tom Green music video, and the hotness of Andre the Giant. City did his research well to present lots of tidbits from Paquette’s career journey.

We’ll close with the Acclaimed promoting AEW’s return to Los Angeles. Max Caster made reference of underground tunnels and Bohemian Grove. The duo finished with some scissor action.