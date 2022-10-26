 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Hardy suspended one week and fined $100,000

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Matt Hardy has been suspended one week and fined $100,000.

Slow down before rolling your eyes and thinking the worst. Hardy was not suspended by AEW. His punishment was doled out by The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page in a storyline on Elevation.

Now that Hardy’s contract belongs to The Firm, Hathaway and Page booked Hardy for a bout on Elevation (starting at 25:55) as a way to mess with his head. Hardy’s reaction was to spit lines from a classic rap song.

Public Enemy took notice.

When it was time for Hardy’s match against Lord Crewe, The Firm joined him on stage for a Matt Fact. “Matt Hardy eats unseasoned chicken & dips everything in ranch.”

Page ordered Hardy not to use the Twist of Fate during the match. So, what did Hardy do? He won via Twist of Fate.

That defiance didn’t fly over so well in the face of The Firm. Hathaway cut Hardy’s victory music to have a conversation. He stripped Hardy of the Twist of Fate to hand it over to Page as the Page Turner. Page pointed out that a clause in Hardy’s contract for using the Twist of Fate resulted in a $50,000 fine. Hardy shoved Hathaway out of frustration. That action resulted in another $50,000 fine and a one week suspension.

Hardy decided to turn a negative into a positive to turn his suspension into a vacation. He also brought the noise with another Public Enemy rap.

Do you support The Firm suspending and fining Matt Hardy?

