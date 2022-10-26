Dynamite airs tonight (Oct. 26) with a live show from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW is just over three weeks away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

AEW is now available to stream on Sling TV! That gives you even more accessibility to All Elite Wrestling, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and watch Dynamite or Rampage whenever you want! Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

MJF and Jon Moxley are doing it again

CM Punk and The Elite have been gone from AEW television for nearly two months, so Tony Khan has relied on Jon Moxley and MJF to carry the show. And wouldn’t you know it, Khan is counting on them to do it again tonight.

Moxley has been killing it in the ring in 2022. He retained the AEW world championship last week against Hangman Page after the cowboy was concussed and the match was stopped. The title is back on the line one week later because Moxley is a workhorse.

Anybody who steps into the ring with Mox knows that it could be the last match of their career, but Penta El Zero M is one of the few wrestlers who shows no fear in the face of those circumstances. They’ll fight for the title tonight.

MJF has been killing it on the mic since he returned to AEW at All Out. Last week’s promo battle with William Regal set the stage for MJF to announce that he’s cashing in his oversized poker chip for a shot at Moxley’s gold at Full Gear.

For the first time in MJF’s life, he’s going to earn it without taking shortcuts. That’s what he says, anyway, but wrestling fans should know better than to trust this snake to do things the right way.

MJF will have the mic in hand again tonight, presumably to hype up his upcoming world title match against the winner of Moxley vs. Penta.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Swerve In Our Glory vs. FTR is booked for tonight. The winning team becomes the number one contenders for the AEW tag team titles. Will TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe be around to watch FTR’s back just in case Maria Kanellis and the Kingdom show up to try screwing over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler?

After returning to AEW television last week, Riho goes one-on-one against Jamie Hayter tonight. Riho always gets over with the live audience and delivers a good match, and this bout should be no different. It appears that Hayter is being set up for a shot at Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, so I like her chances in this fight.

Wheeler Yuta teams up Claudio Castagnoli tonight for a tag match against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Yuta scolded Bryan Danielson last week for foolishly believing that Garcia would leave the Jericho Appreciation Society. Yuta is right about Bryan’s poor judgment, but I think he’s also a bit jealous that Bryan thinks so highly of Garcia’s skills in the ring.

Speaking of Danielson, he has a singles match against Sammy Guevara tonight. Bryan could use a win after losing his edge while failing to recruit Garcia into the Blackpool Combat Club.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Saraya and Britt Baker brawled into the audience last week and were never seen again. Maybe this week they’ll continue where they left off, starting out in the audience and brawling their way back to the ring.

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are allowed to use the phrase “scissor me” again after winning the trademark from Mark Sterling last week. There’s no doubt they’ll be scissoring at some point on tonight’s show.

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s title and car have both been stolen by Nyla Rose. It wasn’t that long ago when Jade complained about being bored in AEW, so she should thank Nyla for adding some excitement and volatility into her pro wrestling career.

- Matt Hardy’s contract is under control of Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. It looks like Matt plans to drive them nuts by rapping in their presence.

- After taking care of business in their respective title matches last week, FTW Champion HOOK and All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will likely need new opponents heading into Full Gear.

- Christian Cage and Luchasaurus are ready to move on from Jungle Boy after defeating him in Toronto. They should know better than to assume that Boy will simply go away.

- Darby Allin was brutally assaulted by Jay Lethal and his cronies last week. Allin and Lethal are heading towards a rematch, and Sting will probably have to be there to neutralize the extra guys in Jay’s corner.

- It’s gonna be really hard for Ricky Starks or Powerhouse Hobbs to get ever when they go this long without wrestling a meaningful match on Dynamite.

- Eddie Kingston’s friends are worried that his inability to control his temper is spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, it looks like PAC enjoys poking the bear and drawing that anger out of Eddie. That’s not going to end well.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?