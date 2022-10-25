Watch AEW Dark Episode 167

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 25, 2022) starting at a special time of 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- AEW World Trios Champions Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorsemen
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Serpentico
- Alexia Nicole vs. Athena
- James Stone vs. Danhausen
- KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising vs. Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb
- Jungle Kyona vs. Riho
- Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown
- The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Ricky Starks
- “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...