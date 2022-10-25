Watch AEW Dark Episode 167

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 25, 2022) starting at a special time of 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

AEW World Trios Champions Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorsemen

The Factory’s Aaron Solo vs. Serpentico

Alexia Nicole vs. Athena

James Stone vs. Danhausen

KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising vs. Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb

Jungle Kyona vs. Riho

Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown

The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Ricky Starks

“The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber

Enjoy the show!