Even though (or maybe because) I have a marketing background, I have a low tolerance for marketing speak. Doesn’t matter whether it’s Stephanie McMahon or Tony Khan saying it, if I hear “performance indicator” or “programmatic advertising” my eyes roll and I tune out.

Use of jargon doesn’t mean valid points aren’t being made however, or that others in the business of getting people to buy good & services aren’t impressed by those points. So while I am being snarky in general, AEW making Fast Company’s second annual “Brands That Matter” list is a nice bit of recognition for TK & company as they negotiate their next U.S. television contract and generally work to grow their business.

It’s also good for the wrestling industry in general to be recognized in a publication like Fast Company.

Here’s the press release from AEW so you can decide for yourself whether to be excited. And maybe tell me what it means that Rampage is the “fight forward” show?