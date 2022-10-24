Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 86

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 24, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a solid looking show with seven matches scheduled this week:
- Baron Black vs. Dark Order’s 10 Preston Vance
- Serena Deeb vs. Haley J
- The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen
- The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Ross Myers & T-Money vs. Ortiz & Eddie Kingston
- Nikki Victory & Jaylee vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
- The Firm’s Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe
Enjoy the show!
