Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 86

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 24, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with seven matches scheduled this week:

Baron Black vs. Dark Order’s 10 Preston Vance

Serena Deeb vs. Haley J

The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen

The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Ross Myers & T-Money vs. Ortiz & Eddie Kingston

Nikki Victory & Jaylee vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

The Firm’s Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

Enjoy the show!