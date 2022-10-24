 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 86

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 24, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with seven matches scheduled this week:

  • Baron Black vs. Dark Order’s 10 Preston Vance
  • Serena Deeb vs. Haley J
  • The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen
  • The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Claudio Castagnoli
  • Ross Myers & T-Money vs. Ortiz & Eddie Kingston
  • Nikki Victory & Jaylee vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
  • The Firm’s Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

Enjoy the show!

