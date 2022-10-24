Rampage was live on Oct. 21, and that did lead to an almost 5% increase in viewers over the previous Friday’s show. The audience of 480,000 was in the upper range of recent editions for AEW’s B-show.

Unfortunately, the rating took a dive from last week’s number. Rampage was back down to a .13 among 18-49 year olds. That’s a 23.5% drop from Oct. 14, and in the lower range of the show’s recent performances.

Some of that is due to competition. In its usual 10pm ET slot, Rampage was up against the tail end of the playoff baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies & San Diego Padres that won the night on all of television for FS1 with 4.88 million viewers and a 1.12 in the demo. AEW was also up against ESPN’s 10:05pm ET NBA game; The Golden State Warriors vs. the Denver Nuggets had an audience of 1.91 million viewers and a got 66 rating. It resulted in a 23rd place finish for Rampage among cable originals.

Rampage will be live again this week, but the competition will be similar with the World Series on FOX and another NBA doubleheader. Here’s how they’ve done live and on tape over the past six months-plus:

Rampage

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

For complete results from the latest Rampage click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.