The Phillies scissored their way to the World Series

If you were hoping for as much baseball as you could get this fall, MLB’s best-of-seven 2022 Championship Series’ were pretty disappointing affairs. Unless that is you’re a fan of one of the two teams that advanced from them to the World Series by respective four games to none, and four games to one margins — the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Or possibly also if you’re invested in the television ratings of your favorite wrestling show(s), because the Astros and Phillies’ dominance means Raw, NXT & Dynamite all avoid competing head-to-head with nationally televised win-or-go home games this week.

That’s what we here in the blogging business call a (ham-fisted) segue to another wrestling-related baseball playoffs story... the dugout celebration Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins and Brandon Marsh shared after Hoskins’ third inning home run put the Phils up 2-0 on Sunday afternoon (in a game they would eventually win 4-3 on another two run homer from Bryce Harper)...

No word on if Hoskins and Marsh greeted Harper after his eighth inning bomb by screaming, “SCISSOR US, DADDY BRYCE!” But we do know the AEW Tag champs noticed. Max Caster quote-tweeted the above “I think I’m a Phillies fan now” with grimacing and scissor emojis. The former is probably because as a Long Island kid, his allegiances probably lie with the Phillies’ National League East rivals the New York Mets.

His partner Anthony Bowens is on the record as a “HUGE” San Francisco Giants fan, and has no such conflict. So he just states the obvious.

Will Philadelphia’s remarkable season culminate with a celebration like The Acclaimed’s chase of tag gold did (minus the cease & desist from Smart Mark Sterling)? Is scissoring the new “YES!” or “WOO!” How much do you want to bet we get a Phillies reference in Platinum Max’s next entrance rap?