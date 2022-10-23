PPV season is fast approaching for AEW with Full Gear on November 19. That leaves four weeks remaining to flesh out the lineup. Let’s break down the card so far and directions for possible matches.

The Full Gear main event is set, but it’s not quite official yet. It stands as the only bout announced for the show so far.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

There are a few caveats before that main event becomes officially official. Moxley is a fighting champion, and he had a yearning for more violence after retaining against Hangman Page. Pentagon had zero fear to step up, so that title bout was booked for Dynamite. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Moxley has a string of defenses each week leading to the PPV. Nobody expects him to lose, but he still has to go through the process of winning those matches.

Also, MJF has the Casino chip to cash in. Even though MJF claimed he wanted to win the world title the right way in a straight singles bout at Full Gear, four weeks is a long enough time where his mind could change. Who knows what situations present themselves with Moxley engaging in a steady schedule of combat.

As for the rest of the Full Gear card, let’s look at the AEW champion list:

The most certain of the bunch would point to The Acclaimed defending against either FTR or Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. FTR and Swerve in Our Glory will engage in a #1 contender bout on Dynamite. It would make sense that the winner advances to the PPV and not beforehand. If Swerve and Lee go down in flames, that could combust into a singles match for the PPV.

With no word on the return of women’s champ Thunder Rosa from injury, a unification bout seems unlikely for Full Gear. Jamie Hayter has a chance to make a strong impression to earn a shot at Storm. If Hayter can beat Riho on Dynamite, then she would be knocking off a former world champ. Storm versus Hayter is the most likely direction for the PPV.

Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose are on a collision course after the Native Beast stole the TBS Championship. The question is whether AEW holds off until Full Gear to pull the trigger on this hoss fight.

Speaking of hoss fights, Wardlow has no obvious direction for the TNT Championship at this moment. Give him the hossiest of hosses for a hosstastic hoss fight. The hoss fight against Brian Cage was satisfaction. I want a bout in that same vein for the PPV. Depending on how the rest of the card fills out, I’ve got me eye on Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Keith Lee, and Rush. If there is a knock of the Forbidden Door, Tomohiro Ishii would be cool.

A different direction for Wardlow could be tagging with Samoa Joe versus the Kingdom duo of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. WarJoe had fighting words for them, and that beef will get settled in the ring at some point.

The All-Atlantic, Trios, and FTW titles feel like pre-show fodder at the moment. Stick anyone in there as opponents. The biggest draw for that group would be if the Elite return for Full Gear. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks trying to reclaim the gold they never lost would be electric.

On to the stars of AEW. On the women’s side, Dr. Britt Baker versus Saraya would be a feature attraction. The story is leading to a fight once Saraya is publicly cleared to wrestle. On the men’s side, I think the short list of wrestlers fans want to see compete on the PPV include Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Jungle Boy, Miro, Ricky Starks, Samoa Joe, and Sting.

Working through that list, Jungle Boy could get his hands on Luchasaurus for a rematch. Christian Cage already stated the dino’s desire to chase gold. Perhaps Orange Cassidy makes a similar arrangement for JB and Luchasaurus as he did with Rush and 10 on Rampage to defend the All-Atlantic belt in a three-way. Darby Allin is feuding with Jay Lethal. Hints at a friend of Allin passing insider info to Lethal could set up a tag bout to include Sting. Lethal’s partner can be a mystery reveal, which always have spots on AEW PPVs.

Good news for fans of Jericho Appreciation Society versus Blackpool Combat Club. There’s too many big names in that feud not to have a place on the card. Grouping them together makes sense. If it breaks away in separate directions, we could be looking at Jericho defending the ROH World Championship against a past ROH world titleholder and Danielson versus Wheeler Yuta in a battle for respect. As for Claudio in that scenario, maybe he can bond with a gal pal to challenge Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA mixed tag titles.

Eddie Kingston is a curious case. Fans want to see him throw down in fisticuffs. Any hard-hitter would be satisfying for a match with the Mad King. Give him Lance Archer. That could pick up from when Archer suffered an injury against Kingston in last year’s world title eliminator tournament.

Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs closed the chapter of their feud in Lights Out. Neither has been set up with a direction for the PPV to this point. Miro is still missing. Those are candidates who could reemerge for the big show. Other names like Rush, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Dark Order, Best Friends could sneak onto the card.

My guess for the Full Gear card stacks up as:

What do you think the Full Gear lineup will end of being? Which matches are you hoping get booked?