Jon Moxley to defend AEW world title on Dynamite instead of eating an ice cream cone

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Jon Moxley prides himself on being a fighting champion. Mox has a date with MJF to defend the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19, but he isn’t content to rest on his laurels. Moxley was itching for a fight, and he has one for Dynamite.

Moxley cut a promo to set up the bout.

Moxley should be celebrating by eating an ice cream cone after his successful title defense against Hangman Page, however, he’s not satisfied. Mox wants to pick up on Dynamite right where he left off. The champ feels healthy, and he doesn’t want to waste time. His opponent will have to have zero fear.

Zero fear, you say? Pentagon entered with cero miedo to challenge Moxley in Spanish. Penta gave Mox credit as a good champion, but he’s never faced someone like Penta.

And just like that, the match was made official by Tony Khan over Twitter.

Even though that match should be entertaining, my hope is that we get footage of Moxley eating that ice cream cone one day soon. Heck, give Mox his own ice cream sandwich.

The lineup for Dynamite on Wednesday, October 26 includes:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Pentagon
  • FTR vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee in #1 contender bout for AEW World Tag Team Championship
  • Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

Are you excited for Jon Moxley versus Pentagon for the AEW World Championship?

