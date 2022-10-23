Jon Moxley to defend AEW world title on Dynamite instead of eating an ice cream cone

Jon Moxley prides himself on being a fighting champion. Mox has a date with MJF to defend the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19, but he isn’t content to rest on his laurels. Moxley was itching for a fight, and he has one for Dynamite.

Moxley cut a promo to set up the bout.

The @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley is in no mood for celebration after his win via ref stoppage last week at Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite



Mox came to @dailysplace looking for a fearless opponent brave enough to risk their career by challenging the champ this week, and he found one

Moxley should be celebrating by eating an ice cream cone after his successful title defense against Hangman Page, however, he’s not satisfied. Mox wants to pick up on Dynamite right where he left off. The champ feels healthy, and he doesn’t want to waste time. His opponent will have to have zero fear.

Zero fear, you say? Pentagon entered with cero miedo to challenge Moxley in Spanish. Penta gave Mox credit as a good champion, but he’s never faced someone like Penta.

And just like that, the match was made official by Tony Khan over Twitter.

Book it!



This Wednesday, October 26

Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Championship Match@JonMoxley vs @PENTAELZEROM



See you this Wednesday on TBS! https://t.co/G4egXaRxLG pic.twitter.com/8GkUmscxG7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 23, 2022

Even though that match should be entertaining, my hope is that we get footage of Moxley eating that ice cream cone one day soon. Heck, give Mox his own ice cream sandwich.

The lineup for Dynamite on Wednesday, October 26 includes:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Pentagon

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Pentagon FTR vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee in #1 contender bout for AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

