AEW says goodbye to Brian Muster, who tragically died at 36 years old

Tonight’s (Oct. 21) episode of AEW Rampage came to a close with the following “In Memoriam” tribute for Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster, who died earlier this week:

Thank you Brian “Mongo” Muster, we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/baJkVtO6Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

“Earlier this week, we lost a member of the AEW family. Our Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster, affectionately known as Mongo, unexpectedly passed away. In addition to being an exceptional colleague, Brian was a dedicated father, fiancé, and friend. Many of those closest to Brian are part of our production team and we appreciate their hard work every night, but tonight especially. Thank you Brian. You will be missed.”

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided a couple more details on Muster’s background: