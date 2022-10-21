Willow Nightingale is All Elite

Tonight’s (Oct. 21) episode of AEW Rampage was originally supposed to feature a rubber match between Willow Nightingale and Penelope Ford. Ford was a late scratch, however, and replaced by The Baddies’ Leila Grey.

If you’ve been watching Nightingale’s matches in AEW then you know that she’s been getting over with live audiences despite losing more often than not on television.

Her hard work finally paid off tonight. After she overcame a bunch of interference from Kiera Hogan and scored the win over Grey with a Dr. Bomb, Tony Schiavone entered the ring.

Schiavone welcomed Willow to the team by announcing that she is All Elite. The accompanying graphic was displayed on the video screen.

Nightingale seemed genuinely surprised by this announcement, which was pretty cool to see.

Now that she is officially on the roster, are you excited to see what the future holds for Willow Nightingale in AEW?

