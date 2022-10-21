Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed are scissoring all night long

Tonight’s (Oct. 21) episode of Rampage featured a Title vs. Trademark match. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) put their AEW world tag team titles on the line against the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods). If the champs win, they also win the “scissor me” trademark from Mark Sterling, who has recently used it to prevent the champs from scissoring with Daddy Ass.

The Varsity Athletes don’t have many wins on AEW television, so it was pretty clear what the outcome here was going to be. It didn’t help that the challengers whiffed on part of their combo finishing move:

.@PlatinumMax comes in for the last second save!#AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gymWfI40ji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

It wasn’t too long after that when Caster climbed to the top rope to put Nese away with the Mic Drop elbow for the three count.

Sterling refused to hand over the “scissor me” trademark document after the match, so Daddy Ass forced him into the ring. Sterling proceeded to get his testicles stomped in by The Acclaimed, Bowens then delivered more nut damage with a Scissor Me Timbers legdrop from the top rope.

Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed ripped up the trademark document and engaged in some frenetic three way scissoring in the ring. Excalibur noted that they will be scissoring all night long. I’m sure they won’t be the only ones!

Are you joining in on the scissoring celebration tonight, Cagesiders?

Catch up on all the results from Rampage right here.