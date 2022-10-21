Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s episode features The Acclaimed defending the AEW world tag team titles against the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods). If Max Caster & Anthony Bowens win, Mark Sterling loses his trademark on the phrase “scissor me.”

Also advertised: Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. 10 for the AEW All-Atlantic championship, HOOK puts the FTW title on the line against Ari Daivari, Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill will hijack the show if Nyla Rose doesn’t return the TBS title, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 21