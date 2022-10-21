Orange Cassidy title match added to AEW Rampage in a wacky way

The Friday night live edition of Rampage added another title match to the mix. Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and the contest was set up in a wacky way.

The title bout was made when Alex Marvez was interviewing 10 and Rush. Cassidy interrupted, and business went down. Check out the video for some funny chuckles.

Moments ago @alexmarvez interviewed @Pres10Vance at the home of #AEW @dailysplace (in the bar) 24 hours before his bout vs @rushtoroblanco!

It was an eventful interview, check out the video:



Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT

TOMORROW NIGHT

Live in @CityofJax on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/5QLml9DlCT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2022

The scene started with Jose The Assistant offering an LFI contract to 10 once again. When 10 declined, Rush stormed in with threats of an ass-kicking for their singles match on Rampage. Cassidy popped up behind the bar to pull out his championship. When Rush said he wants the gold and to break 10’s face, Cassidy offered a three-way title dance as a solution. The best part was Cassidy turning to ask Tony Khan to make it official. Khan was off to the side to awkwardly give his stamp of approval. Great stuff in that comedy segment.

This will be the second time this month that 10 has been inserted into title bouts when his original matches fell through. First, it was supposed to be 10 versus Andrade in mask versus AEW career. That match was cancelled when Andrade was sent home as punishment for a backstage skirmish with Sammy Guevara. Instead, 10 teamed with the Dark Order to compete for the AEW World Trios Championship against Death Triangle. In this case, 10 was supposed to wrestle Rush with a stipulation. If 10 wins, then AFO will leave him alone. Instead, the match was changed to include Cassidy and the All-Atlantic strap.

I would be remiss not to wonder about Andrade’s absence from AEW affecting this storyline again. Jose mentioned LFI (La Faccion Ingobernable) instead of AFO (Andrade Family Office). That makes sense if Andrade won’t be returning for awhile. Rush can carry this story as the leader of LFI. Once Andrade returns, he can slide back in alongside Rush as a founding member of Los Ingobernables. The change in those three letters could be something, or it could be nothing.

The Rampage lineup currently stands as:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Varsity Athletes in titles vs. trademark

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Varsity Athletes in titles vs. trademark AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Ari Daivari

Hook (c) vs. Ari Daivari Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Does Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against 10 and Rush earn your interest? What was your favorite part about the video?