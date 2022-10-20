Jim Ross reacts to Ace Steel’s AEW release

Ace Steel was reportedly released by AEW earlier this week. His firing seemed inevitable after accounts from the backstage brawl at All Out between CM Punk, Steel, and The Elite included Steel throwing a chair at the Young Bucks and biting Kenny Omega.

In the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross reacted to the news of Ace’s release:

“He’s a smart guy. He has a lot of product knowledge. Solid hand. And I thought he did a nice job. But I didn’t work with him directly a lot. I’d see him at TV, and he was always friendly and approachable.” “I’m sorry to hear that. I thought he was a good hand and did a nice job there. But you know, things have a way of working out. You never say never. But I always thought he did a nice job for us. I know he was very loyal to CM Punk. Nothing wrong with that, they were buddies. And I’m assuming that CM Punk’s the guy that got Ace Steel his job. That would be my guess...seems logical.” “I don’t know where all that’s going. I hate to see anybody lose a job, and lose a paycheck. That’s the deal. While he was there, he seemed to be a viable asset, but again, I didn’t work with him directly. I didn’t have any issues, pro or con, with him. But the bottom line is, another guy lost a job. And that’s what’s regrettable.” “He’s got skills...I would think that if he’s given a fair shake within the landscape of wrestling in general, he’ll find some work. Smart guy. We’ll see how it works out for him. I hope it works out well. And I regret that anybody, anywhere in wrestling, loses his job.”

Steel’s release was the first major domino to fall since the start of AEW’s investigation into the backstage fight at All Out. What do you think will happen next in this story, Cagesiders?