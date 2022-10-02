AEW has announced the following for its three year anniversary show this coming Wednesday:

It's National Scissoring Day THIS WEDNESDAY! Join #AEW World Tag Team Champs #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official) & @RealBillyGunn to celebrate the occasion at #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary, LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS, for a night of wholesome scissoring fun!

✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/rKx7alOx62 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2022

I think back to when I was a young fella and the kind of pro wrestling content that would get me in trouble at school. When I was growing up, it was D-Generation X and everyone running around doing the crotch chop and yelling “suck it” at people. We were young, and didn’t really even know all that much of what we were saying, and ended up in the principle’s office for it.

It makes me wonder how many young folks are out there sitting in the principle’s office during a regular weekday, forced to answer why they keep yelling “SCISSOR ME DADDY ASS” and doing weird hand gestures with their friends. It actually might not be as bad as it was in the late 90s, considering you could probably just scissors your friends without the added commentary and authority figures would be none the wiser. The crotch chop, in and of itself, was far too explicit for that.

Don’t get yourself in trouble out there, folks.