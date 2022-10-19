Hangman Page is feeling good, had a nice panini for lunch

We had some other indicators that Hangman Page was doing okay after he suffered a concussion in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), but nothing straight from the Anxious Millennial Cowboy’s mouth.
And I guess a tweet doesn’t really guarantee we’re hearing from the person who owns the account. But if it’s someone else, they’ve nailed Hangman’s “voice”, because this sure reads like our guy:
hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022
He even takes the time to harangue AEW’s beleaguered social media person...
jef you didnt put in a good quote, fix it please— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022
The lack of a second “f” in Page’s spelling of that beleaguered social media person’s name does have one of Hangman’s friends worried, though...
jef with one f concerns me— TRENT? (@trentylocks) October 19, 2022
While another is vowing to get revenge on this “jef” for the failing to include the requested introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business...
jef must pay— EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022
We’ll see if this earns Jef a stay of execution:
Introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business “Mox may have won this battle, but the war is far from over…something something #CowboyShit” https://t.co/KjqQnGkgSK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022
Mostly, I’m interpreting the fact AEW’s beleaguered social media person, Trent Beretta, Evil Uno & Hangman himself have joined MJF in being silly about anything related to the situation as a good sign. After last night, we’ll take as many of those as we can get.
Get well soon, Hanger.
Loading comments...