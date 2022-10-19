 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hangman Page is feeling good, had a nice panini for lunch

By Sean Rueter
We had some other indicators that Hangman Page was doing okay after he suffered a concussion in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), but nothing straight from the Anxious Millennial Cowboy’s mouth.

And I guess a tweet doesn’t really guarantee we’re hearing from the person who owns the account. But if it’s someone else, they’ve nailed Hangman’s “voice”, because this sure reads like our guy:

He even takes the time to harangue AEW’s beleaguered social media person...

The lack of a second “f” in Page’s spelling of that beleaguered social media person’s name does have one of Hangman’s friends worried, though...

While another is vowing to get revenge on this “jef” for the failing to include the requested introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business...

We’ll see if this earns Jef a stay of execution:

Mostly, I’m interpreting the fact AEW’s beleaguered social media person, Trent Beretta, Evil Uno & Hangman himself have joined MJF in being silly about anything related to the situation as a good sign. After last night, we’ll take as many of those as we can get.

Get well soon, Hanger.

