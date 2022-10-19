Hangman Page is feeling good, had a nice panini for lunch

We had some other indicators that Hangman Page was doing okay after he suffered a concussion in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), but nothing straight from the Anxious Millennial Cowboy’s mouth.

And I guess a tweet doesn’t really guarantee we’re hearing from the person who owns the account. But if it’s someone else, they’ve nailed Hangman’s “voice”, because this sure reads like our guy:

hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here) — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022

He even takes the time to harangue AEW’s beleaguered social media person...

jef you didnt put in a good quote, fix it please — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022

The lack of a second “f” in Page’s spelling of that beleaguered social media person’s name does have one of Hangman’s friends worried, though...

jef with one f concerns me — TRENT? (@trentylocks) October 19, 2022

While another is vowing to get revenge on this “jef” for the failing to include the requested introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business...

jef must pay — EVIL UNO is a GOOD GUY (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022

We’ll see if this earns Jef a stay of execution:

Introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business “Mox may have won this battle, but the war is far from over…something something #CowboyShit” https://t.co/KjqQnGkgSK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Mostly, I’m interpreting the fact AEW’s beleaguered social media person, Trent Beretta, Evil Uno & Hangman himself have joined MJF in being silly about anything related to the situation as a good sign. After last night, we’ll take as many of those as we can get.

Get well soon, Hanger.