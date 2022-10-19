 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Some good news on Hangman Page

By Sean Rueter
As lots of people have remarked since Hangman Page was stretched out of the ring in Cincinnati last night (Oct. 18), you know it’s a scary situation when everyone’s hoping it’s “just” a concussion.

That’s where we all were when Dynamite went off the air. Within a few hours, we’d heard he gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was being carried out of Heritage Bank Center, and AEW announced Page had “just” suffered a concussion.

Thankfully, the news we’re getting today continues to sound positive. Neuroscientist, former WWE talent, and founder & CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation Chris Nowitski praised the response from AEW, shouting out ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson and especially referee Paul Turner:

The actions of Sampson and Turner gave Page his best chance at a positive outcome, and signs continue to point to Hangman being okay. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer tweeted this afternoon:

But possibly the biggest indication Page is good? After his initial reaction, Maxwell Jacob Friedman went back to being a jerk about the whole situation:

We’ll need to hear thousands of people chanting “Cowboy Shit” as Page walks down a ramp before we completely stop worrying, but these updates do have us feeling a lot more optimistic.

Here’s hoping Hangman continues to feel better, too.

