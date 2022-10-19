Some good news on Hangman Page

As lots of people have remarked since Hangman Page was stretched out of the ring in Cincinnati last night (Oct. 18), you know it’s a scary situation when everyone’s hoping it’s “just” a concussion.

That’s where we all were when Dynamite went off the air. Within a few hours, we’d heard he gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was being carried out of Heritage Bank Center, and AEW announced Page had “just” suffered a concussion.

Thankfully, the news we’re getting today continues to sound positive. Neuroscientist, former WWE talent, and founder & CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation Chris Nowitski praised the response from AEW, shouting out ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson and especially referee Paul Turner:

Paul Turner handle @RefTurnerAEW. He was not scared to potentially end a main event match by calling in the doc. Let him how much you appreciate him keeping talent safe. — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 19, 2022

The actions of Sampson and Turner gave Page his best chance at a positive outcome, and signs continue to point to Hangman being okay. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer tweeted this afternoon:

Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 19, 2022

But possibly the biggest indication Page is good? After his initial reaction, Maxwell Jacob Friedman went back to being a jerk about the whole situation:

Turns out he’s fine. Now I feel gross for tweeting this like a total poor. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

We’ll need to hear thousands of people chanting “Cowboy Shit” as Page walks down a ramp before we completely stop worrying, but these updates do have us feeling a lot more optimistic.

Here’s hoping Hangman continues to feel better, too.