Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson shared a scene on Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), but if you were hoping for witty banter from the former Talking Smack co-hosts... we’re afraid we have some bad news.

That’s because Danielson was there to talk about his most recent loss to Chris Jericho. And Bryan’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta has some issues with his hero, the American Dragon. Danielson tried to recruit Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia to the BCC, and Garcia went along with it just long enough to turn on Bryan and cost him last Wednesday’s match.

Young Wheeler is obviously jealous of the way the Dragon talks about Garcia... but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a good point when he says everyone but Bryan saw the betrayal coming:

Do William Regal, Claudio Catagnoli & AEW World champ Jon Moxley stand with Yuta on this one? What does that mean for Danielson’s future with the Club? It seems too early to break up the stable, but considering their alliances were all born out of kicking the crap out of each other, inter-Club hostility is probably inevitable.

Will MJF weighing a turn — not quite to a true blue babyface, but at least to an honorable arrogant jerk — could the BCC break bad? Kicking Danielson to the curb would send a signal that’s the direction they’re heading...

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

"Mark our words- by the end of 2022 one of us will be Interim #AEW Women's World Champion" @RealBrittBaker and @jmehytr putting the women's locker room on notice. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/PCXZRNHsIx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Short-lived victory celebrations for the #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm as @jmehytr and @RebelTanea ruin the party! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uphyOBZJUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Former #AEW Women's World Champion @riho_gtmv is BACK, and she doesn't hesitate in making a statement, taking out Hayter and Rebel! It’s #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FEwUksLXX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

"I have ZERO tolerance for disrespect" #WARJOE @RealWardlow & @SamoaJoe letting #TheKingdom know they're ready for a fight. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/0kKbf2uX3k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

In a moment of violence, @TheLethalJay challenges @DarbyAllin to a rematch! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/8tpVOWIUzR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

"We are on to bigger and better things, my friend"@luchasaurus and @Christian4Peeps are done with former friend @boy_myth_legend. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MhfArx5wl4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

An irate TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill vows to walk into the ring and DEMAND her belt back at #AEWRampage THIS FRIDAY. It’s #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HfAo0JSeof — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

