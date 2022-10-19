 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryan Danielson may already be on the outs with Blackpool Combat Club

By Sean Rueter
Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson shared a scene on Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), but if you were hoping for witty banter from the former Talking Smack co-hosts... we’re afraid we have some bad news.

That’s because Danielson was there to talk about his most recent loss to Chris Jericho. And Bryan’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta has some issues with his hero, the American Dragon. Danielson tried to recruit Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia to the BCC, and Garcia went along with it just long enough to turn on Bryan and cost him last Wednesday’s match.

Young Wheeler is obviously jealous of the way the Dragon talks about Garcia... but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a good point when he says everyone but Bryan saw the betrayal coming:

Do William Regal, Claudio Catagnoli & AEW World champ Jon Moxley stand with Yuta on this one? What does that mean for Danielson’s future with the Club? It seems too early to break up the stable, but considering their alliances were all born out of kicking the crap out of each other, inter-Club hostility is probably inevitable.

Will MJF weighing a turn — not quite to a true blue babyface, but at least to an honorable arrogant jerk — could the BCC break bad? Kicking Danielson to the curb would send a signal that’s the direction they’re heading...

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

