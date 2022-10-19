AEW reportedly releases Ace Steel

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, AEW released producer Ace Steel on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Steel is a former independent wrestler, and CM Punk’s trainer & long-time friend. He appeared on television as part of Punk’s AEW World title feud with Jon Moxley this summer, and was reportedly fined by AEW for language he used in a television promo. More importantly, he was also a part of the infamous backstage fight that happened after Punk’s incendiary comments at the post-All Out media scrum, allegedly joining Punk to take on Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. According to accounts of the brawl, Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson of The Bucks and bit Omega.

He’d been suspended along with Punk & The Elite trio since the fight occurred on Sept. 5. AEW’s is said to be investigating the entire incident, but has made no official statements outside of stripping Punk & The Elite of the championships they won at All Out. That investigation is believed to be held up by the possibility of legal action or actions by a party or parties involved.

Regarding Steel’s release and the status of the other four men, Meltzer said: