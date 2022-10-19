 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW reportedly releases Ace Steel

By Sean Rueter
/ new
AEW via Ace Steel’s Facebook

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, AEW released producer Ace Steel on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Steel is a former independent wrestler, and CM Punk’s trainer & long-time friend. He appeared on television as part of Punk’s AEW World title feud with Jon Moxley this summer, and was reportedly fined by AEW for language he used in a television promo. More importantly, he was also a part of the infamous backstage fight that happened after Punk’s incendiary comments at the post-All Out media scrum, allegedly joining Punk to take on Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. According to accounts of the brawl, Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson of The Bucks and bit Omega.

He’d been suspended along with Punk & The Elite trio since the fight occurred on Sept. 5. AEW’s is said to be investigating the entire incident, but has made no official statements outside of stripping Punk & The Elite of the championships they won at All Out. That investigation is believed to be held up by the possibility of legal action or actions by a party or parties involved.

Regarding Steel’s release and the status of the other four men, Meltzer said:

“So I guess that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. There’s a lot of other stuff going on, but it’s just stuff going on and there’s nothing else really to it. But he was released yesterday.”

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats