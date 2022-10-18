Here’s the latest on Hangman Page as the wrestling world prays for him (UPDATED)

UPDATE: AEW has confirmed Hangman suffered a concussion.

Original story below.

The main event of the Oct. 18 episode of Tuesday night Dynamite featured AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending the gold against Hangman Adam Page.

The match was stopped early after Page took a nasty bump on a lariat from Moxley. Page couldn’t get up, the match was called, and he was stretchered out of the ring.

Before the show went off the air, Moxley said he’s praying for Hangman and hopes he can walk again. With everyone awaiting an update on Page’s status, MJF and Big E (who suffered a broken neck earlier this year in WWE) are two wrestlers who also offered their prayers for Hangman:

It’s not much to go on, but here is an update on Page from PW Insider that indicates the injury might be a concussion:

“The Adam Page KO finish vs. AEW Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite appears to have been a legitimate medical issue. One source believes he may have suffered a concussion, but we don’t have that 100% confirmed...We are told Page left the venue to get examined at a local hospital. There is still no official word as of this writing.”

Here’s one fan video of Page talking to doctors in the ring as they tend to him.

Multiple fan accounts claim that Page gave a thumbs up while he was being stretchered out of the arena.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more information on Page’s status as we have it, Cagesiders.