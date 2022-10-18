This doesn’t look good for Death Triangle

Tonight’s (Oct. 18) special episode of Tuesday night Dynamite kicked off with Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) defending the AEW world trios championship against Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta).

These factions have been going at it for a while. Death Triangle actually won the vacated trios titles with a victory over this same group last month, while Cassidy was able to take PAC’s All-Atlantic championship last week. Was Freshly Squeezed going to piss off wrestling purists even more by becoming an elite double champion and shoving more belts in his backpack?

One interesting story beat that went down in this match involved a major disagreement between teammates PAC and Rey Fenix. PAC tried to use a ring hammer to cheat his way to victory, just as he has been doing in recent weeks. But Fenix pulled the weapon from him and got rid of it, telling the Bastard that he doesn’t need to cheat to win.

It turns out that Rey was correct. He pulled off last minute heroics in the match and put Beretta away with the Fenix Driver for the win.

Death Triangle remain the champs, but PAC was not happy with Fenix after the match.

The seeds for an internal conflict have been planted within Death Triangle. I don’t think this is going to end well for the group.

Catch up on all the results from Dynamite right here.