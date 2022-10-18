AEW Rewind: Jon Moxley returns to hometown as a conqueror, Jay Lethal drama, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for a special Tuesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, and Chris Jericho versus Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship.

Moxley cruised his hometown stomping grounds of Cincinnati. He left with nothing and returned as a conqueror. Moxley has the woman of his dreams, a beautiful daughter, and the championship spoils of wrestling. Mox does not envy the man tasked with taking away what is his. Hangman felt validated after winning the world title. He usually gets energy from the fans, but he’s not expecting that power source in Moxley’s backyard. Hangman knows it is hard to find a weakness in Mox, but the cowboy is confident in his own ability to overcome.

Storm and Shida know each other well. Respect doesn’t mean they won’t hurt each other to win the title. Castle broke his back for Ring of Honor. He couldn’t sit back and allow Jericho to bad-mouth ROH, so he plans to do something about it by winning the championship. It will be a cosmic clash of charisma.

Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven spoke about their surprise debut in AEW. They are here for a reason, which is to get their rematch for ROH tag team gold. OGK lost the belts to the Briscoes under the last show of the previous regime, and they were never granted a rematch.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Jay Lethal did not look pleased with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. He was annoyed when they butt in to his match with Darby Allin a few weeks back. Dutt addressed negative rumors to proclaim they are all on the same page. Lethal and Singh competed in a tag bout, but Dutt encouraged Lethal to tag in Singh right away. Lethal acquiesced then he was never tagged back in while Singh squashed the competition. Dutt and Singh were jubilant in victory, but Lethal seemed annoyed at standing on the sidelines. Despite what Dutt says, all is not well with their team.

Also of note from the YouTube shows, Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford continued their winning ways in mixed tag competition. They used a teamwork maneuver to set up the finish when Sabian picked up Ford in an electric chair position then tossed her for a Codebreaker. The Bollywood Boyz made their debut in defeat. The former WWE wrestlers started strong then lost focus to dance. The Gunn sons pummeled the B-Boyz en route to a smoking victory. Eddie Kingston lost his cool slapping on a submission to his opponent after a tag team win with Ortiz. The referee was close to reversing the decision until Ortiz talked sense into Kingston. Ari Daivari called out Hook. In a bit of mind games, the handsome devil strut around the ring then exited.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Wardlow was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included Wardlow not liking how the Amish treat their horses, Wardlow winning his first wrestling championship from City on the indies, and Wardlow increasing the female demo for AEW. They also shared a silent conversation through pec popping.

We’ll close with Halloween glow t-shirt designs in the AEW merch shop.

Which AEW wrestler would you dress up as for Halloween?