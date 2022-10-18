MJF has big plans to celebrate winning the AEW World Championship

Everyone will agree that MJF is a future world champion. The question is when. It might be as soon as tonight on a special Tuesday night Dynamite. Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page. MJF will be lurking with the Casino chip that can be cashed in on a moment’s notice for a world title shot. If Moxley and Hangman damage each other bad enough, MJF could be sitting pretty as the new champion before the night is over.

And once MJF does win the AEW World Championship, he has big plans. During a Twitter Q&A, MJF revealed the first thing he will do as champion.

Have sex with my fiancé with the belt on. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Let’s hope MJF isn’t inspired by Edge and Lita to have a live sex celebration.

MJF is also working on a new musical composition.

Yeah it’s called “symphony of your mothers orgasms” — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

MJF’s answers weren’t all sassy retorts. He actually provided some interesting wrestling replies. He views Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker in a tie as the best female wrestler today. Kevin Owens is the first person MJF would want to work with if he signed with WWE. MJF’s favorite feud from Mid-South Wrestling is Buddy Landel and Butch Reed. MJF has two matches on his mind as the favorite of his career; versus Darby Allin and the dog collar fight with CM Punk.

MJF’s fiancée even commemorated the Dog Collar match in a painting.

We love to hate MJF but even I have to admit this match was pretty insane.. “Dog Collar” commission - limited edition prints available



Closeup pics on my insta - the details really make this piece pic.twitter.com/rQOw5LlZ4G — Naomi Rosenblum (@naomi_rosenblum) May 16, 2022

MJF kept it real when discussing how he views Tony Khan.

Before he was a mark.



Now He pays me a stupid amount of money so he’s a genius — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

The best answer of the bunch from the Q&A had positive motivation to those with mental disabilities while also sticking a jab.

Mental disabilities don’t define us. Be who you want to be. Just know I’ll always be better than you — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

MJF really is better than us, and we know it.