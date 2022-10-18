 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MJF has big plans to celebrate winning the AEW World Championship

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Everyone will agree that MJF is a future world champion. The question is when. It might be as soon as tonight on a special Tuesday night Dynamite. Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page. MJF will be lurking with the Casino chip that can be cashed in on a moment’s notice for a world title shot. If Moxley and Hangman damage each other bad enough, MJF could be sitting pretty as the new champion before the night is over.

And once MJF does win the AEW World Championship, he has big plans. During a Twitter Q&A, MJF revealed the first thing he will do as champion.

Let’s hope MJF isn’t inspired by Edge and Lita to have a live sex celebration.

MJF is also working on a new musical composition.

MJF’s answers weren’t all sassy retorts. He actually provided some interesting wrestling replies. He views Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker in a tie as the best female wrestler today. Kevin Owens is the first person MJF would want to work with if he signed with WWE. MJF’s favorite feud from Mid-South Wrestling is Buddy Landel and Butch Reed. MJF has two matches on his mind as the favorite of his career; versus Darby Allin and the dog collar fight with CM Punk.

MJF’s fiancée even commemorated the Dog Collar match in a painting.

MJF kept it real when discussing how he views Tony Khan.

The best answer of the bunch from the Q&A had positive motivation to those with mental disabilities while also sticking a jab.

MJF really is better than us, and we know it.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats