Dynamite airs tonight (Oct. 18) with a live show from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW is just over four weeks away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

AEW is now available to stream on Sling TV! That gives you even more accessibility to All Elite Wrestling, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and watch Dynamite or Rampage whenever you want! Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

It’s time to beat NXT again

The Tuesday night wrestling war is here! Thanks to the MLB playoffs, Dynamite has been bumped to Tuesday this week, putting it head-to-head against NXT.

AEW made a habit out of kicking NXT’s ass in the ratings on a weekly basis when both shows aired on Wednesday nights, and Tony Khan definitely wants to see the same outcome tonight.

To that end, he’s calling this special episode of Dynamite “Title Tuesday” because there are four championship matches.

Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW women’s world championship against Hikaru Shida. These two women worked well as a team last week, but Shida wants her belt back.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will try to take more of PAC’s gold when he teams up with the Best Friends to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW world trios titles.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho puts his title on the line against ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle. Jericho has vowed to beat every former ROH world champion, and Castle is next on the list. The Boys and Daddy Magic’s hard nipples will likely cause some ringside chaos during this one.

The main event is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. It’s a fight between AEW’s top two babyfaces, but Mox has the clear hometown advantage in Cincinnati. Moxley thinks Page has gotten soft over the last year and doesn’t have the guts to put him down. Page regrets the way he hesitated and lost the title back in May. That won’t happen again, and he vows to become the next champion.

Will these four title matches be enough to convince fans to tune into Dynamite on a different night than usual and give AEW a ratings win over NXT? Sports competition will be stiff and could hurt both shows, but Tony Khan has put together a loaded card that AEW fans simply can’t miss.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

In addition to those four title matches, AEW has booked multiple interviews for tonight.

We are going to hear from MJF. No matter who wins the world title match between Moxley and Page, MJF looms in the background with his oversized poker chip that allows him to challenge for the world title any time he wants. Tonight’s episode may very well end with MJF as the new AEW world champion. However, he’s had some tension with Stokely Hathaway recently. Is it all a ruse, or is MJF really veering towards the babyface lane?

Before Moxley and Page get it on, Tony Schiavone will interview William Regal. Regal pulled out his brass knuckles a couple weeks ago and almost came to blows with MJF. Is The Firm going to attack Regal tonight?

Finally, Renee Paquette will sit down with Bryan Danielson and his little buddy Wheeler Yuta. There’s always potential for magic when Renee and Bryan have a chat. Danielson might be extra pissed off tonight after he was betrayed by ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia last week.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Tony Khan wants to win the ratings war tonight, so I bet we’ll see Saraya and Britt Baker show up at some point. Perhaps they will appear in a post-match angle following Storm vs. Shida?

- Daddy Ass and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed risk being sued by Mark Sterling if they ever scissor again, thanks to his new ownership of the trademark. A wrestling world without scissoring? That makes me a sad panda. This is an untenable situation that needs to be resolved ASAP.

- Keith Lee isn’t too happy with Swerve Strickland’s underhanded tactics against Daddy Ass. I don’t think it will be too much longer before Swerve in Our Glory splits up for good, but they might get one more shot at The Acclaimed before that happens.

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill was bored of feasting on AEW’s steady diet of jabronis, so Nyla Rose decided to spice things up by stealing possession of the belt away from her. Jade beat the shit out of skidmark security last week but was unable to retrieve the belt. Is the big title match between Cargill and Rose being saved for Full Gear?

- TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe have joined forces with Shawn Spears and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR for a war against The Kingdom and The Embassy. Will Maria Kanellis remind Wardlow that he can’t trust Spears?

- FTW Champion HOOK is booked for a title defense on Rampage against Ari Daivari of the Trustbusters. Daivari couldn’t buy the title from Hook, so now he’ll get dumped on his head and choked out for his troubles. We should hear a couple words from Daivari tonight ahead of their title match.

- Jungle Boy lost against Luchasaurus last week thanks to Christian Cage’s nonstop distractions at ringside. Boy might need to pursue a steel cage match against this dinosaur if he plans to keep Christian’s annoying face away from the outcome next time.

- Isiah Kassidy lost against Ethan Page last week, which means the contracts of Matt Hardy and Private Party are now controlled by The Firm. There’s going to be a lot of grunt work and humiliation in their future, I’d imagine.

- Is there any time tonight for appearances from Sting, Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, or Ricky Starks?

- The New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians do-or-die playoff game airs on TBS at 4:07 pm ET. If the game goes to extra innings, there’s at least a chance it could disrupt the start time of Dynamite.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?