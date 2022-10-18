 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark Episode 166

By Geno Mrosko
The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 18, 2022) starting at a special time of 12 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

  • Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kobe Durst & Steven Mainz & Jessie V
  • The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin
  • Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
  • Dark Order’s Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva & Shayne Hawke & Zak Patterson & Jordano
  • Vanessa Kraven vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx

Enjoy the show!

