Watch AEW Dark Episode 166

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 18, 2022) starting at a special time of 12 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kobe Durst & Steven Mainz & Jessie V

The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Dante Martin

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly

Brandon Cutler vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva & Shayne Hawke & Zak Patterson & Jordano

Vanessa Kraven vs. Hikaru Shida

Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx

Enjoy the show!