Tonight’s (Oct. 18) special episode of Tuesday night Dynamite featured Toni Storm defending the interim AEW world women’s championship against Hikaru Shida,

Shida was the face of the women’s division throughout the empty arena pandemic era shows from 2020 into 2021, but this was her first one-on-one rematch for the title ever since she dropped it well over one year ago.

They went back and forth in an exciting match, but unfortunately for Shida, the champ was one step ahead of her. Toni finished Hikaru off with Storm Zero to retain the belt.

Chaos immediately ensued after the match was over. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker hit the ring, looking to ambush Storm.

As you might expect, Saraya wouldn’t stand for that nonsense. She came out and took the fight to Baker:

But the chaos didn’t end there. Former women’s champion Riho suddenly came out and unleashed all over Jamie Hayter and Rebel:

Former #AEW Women's World Champion @riho_gtmv is BACK, and she doesn't hesitate in making a statement, taking out Hayter and Rebel! It’s #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FEwUksLXX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Riho last wrestled on AEW television in May, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen her. The crowd was very excited to see the first ever AEW women’s champion back in the ring.

Is she gunning for Toni Storm’s title too? I guess we’ll find out soon.

