A double-dose of live shows didn’t do the ratings trick for AEW two Fridays ago, but a taped show took its rating to a height Rampage has only hit a few times in the last several months on Oct. 14.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampage saw increases in overall viewers and the 18-49 year old demographic. The latest episode’s audience of 458,000 was 13% bigger than the Friday before, and the .17 demo rating nearly a 31% improvement over Oct. 7. That matches the fourth time the show’s scored that rating since spring, and the highest it’s been since April 22.

Rampage finished ninth among cable originals, finishing behind the three baseball playoff games & ancillary MLB coverage, ESPN’s college football game between SMU & Navy, and the Discovery reality show Gold Rush.

We’ll see if they can grow the numbers from here. In the meantime, check out Rampage’s numbers from the past six months-plus:

Rampage

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

For complete results from the latest Rampage click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.