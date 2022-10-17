Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 85

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 17, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a solid looking show with seven matches scheduled this week:
- Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Voros Twins
- The Firm’s The Gunns vs. Bollywood Boyz
- Athena vs. Jody Threat
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon
- Junior Benito & Dylan Davis vs. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
- Jessika Neri & Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
Enjoy the show!
