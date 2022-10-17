Toni Storm can’t wait to ‘beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense’

There’s no timetable for the return of AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa. Heck, there doesn’t even seem to be consensus on the seriousness of her injury.

So you can probably understand why beating Rosa is a high priority for interim AEW Women’s champ Toni Storm. As she told Bleacher Report:

“I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work. “Right now. I guess it’s about being a good champion, being a strong champion. That’s what I’m up against every day. I’m working harder than I ever had in my entire career. The time is now. I look at every week as just an opportunity to prove myself. I love giving it my all and who knows where we go from here? But all I know is I’m gonna continue to work hard.”

The interim championship route doesn’t seem to be popular backstage at AEW. It was reportedly a real point of contention for Jon Moxley when his post-Double or Nothing run wore the same label. It’s also not the first time Storm’s made some open-to-interpretation remarks about Rosa. But is that because Toni has real issues with being an interim champ and her former ThunderStorm tag partner, or because she wants us to think she does so it will add heat to her eventual clash with Rosa?

Let us know what you think, and check out Bleacher Report’s entire feature on Toni Storm here.