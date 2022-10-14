AEW adds a Jericho title match to its head-to-head battle against NXT

AEW wants to make sure that pro wrestling fans choose Dynamite over NXT next Tuesday night (Oct. 18) when the two shows go head-to-head on television.

AEW previously announced two title matches for the card: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida.

On tonight’s episode of Rampage, AEW added two more title matches to their Tuesday night lineup.

The first one was set up when Jericho Appreciation Society entered the ring so Daniel Garcia could explain why he betrayed Bryan Danielson this week. Garcia said when Chris Jericho smashed him in the head with the ROH world title last week, he realized that cheating is the key to winning. Garcia vowed to never be a pro wrestler, and he’ll always be a sports entertainer.

Jericho grabbed the mic and said he will continue to ruin the legacy of Ring of Honor by beating all of its former champions. That’s when former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle came out to challenge Chris for the title. The match was made official for Tuesday night Dynamite.

Later in the show, one more title match was made official for Tuesday when Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends challenged Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, PAC, Penta El Zero M) to a match for the AEW world trios titles.

That makes it four total title matches on a stacked episode of Tuesday night Dynamite.

Are you watching Dynamite, NXT, or something else on Tuesday night, Cagesiders?