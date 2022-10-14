Earlier this week on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page cut a hell of a promo where he referred to his best friends in AEW disappearing. He was talking about a select few members of the Dark Order, as well as the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

On tonight’s (Oct. 14) episode of Rampage, one of those friends returned, at least for one night.

It happened when the Dark Order was having a spat backstage with Jose the Assistant, setting up a match between 10 and RUSH. The scene ended with the current Dark Order members putting their hands together in a huddle. One extra set of hands suddenly joined in, and it belonged to the returning Stu Grayson.

Grayson was an original member of the Dark Order when the group started three years ago, but he was gone from AEW by May 2022 after his contract expired and a new agreement was not reached.

Grayson said he wouldn’t miss being there in Canada with the group, so this may have just been a one night cameo to pop the live audience in Toronto. Even so, it was pretty cool to see Stu back with his friends.

