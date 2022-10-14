Maria Kanellis makes her AEW debut, and she didn’t come alone

The main event of tonight’s (Oct. 14) episode of Rampage featured Shawn Spears teaming up with FTR to take on The Embassy (Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)).

Seeing the Gates of Agony in the main event of this wrestling show was a head-scratcher because they’ve barely done anything of significance on AEW television. As it turns out, AEW had plans for a big angle after the match.

Spears and FTR won the match, of course, but their victory celebration was interrupted The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett). This was The Kingdom’s debut in AEW, fresh off their recent run in Impact Wrestling. Maria made it clear that Matt and Mike are the real top guys, and they want FTR’s ROH and IWGP tag titles.

#FTR+@ShawnSpears victory celebration was cut short when former @ringofhonor & #IWGP Tag Team Champions @RealMikeBennett & @MattTaven w/ @MariaKanellisBennett made their shocking debut to put FTR on notice that their eyes are set on the 7-Star Team's ROH & IWGP Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/BjZZ2sJfjm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022

When Maria finished her spiel, Cage and the Gates of Agony attacked the babyfaces from behind. The Kingdom ran in to help The Embassy, outnumbering the babyfaces in a massive beatdown.

That’s when Samoa Joe and Wardlow came down for the save. The Kingdom and The Embassy scattered from the ring before Joe and Wardlow could lay a hand on them.

It looks like we have more faction warfare heading our way in AEW / ROH, folks.

