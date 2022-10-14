AEW Rampage spoilers for Oct. 14: Wrestler returns, faction debuts, more!

AEW stuck around in Toronto yesterday for a second show at Coca-Cola Coliseum, and taped tonight’s (Oct. 14) episode of Rampage in the process.

Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. The Butcher & The Blade

def. The Butcher & The Blade Renee Paquette interviewed Swerve in our Glory. Swerve Strickland was talking about beating Billy Gunn on Dynamite, but Keith Lee brought up his having to cheat to do so.

Dark Order argued with Jose The Assistant, then put their hands in to break their huddle and an extra hand came in late. The camera panned back to reveal it belonged to the returning Stu Grayson.

During a Jericho Appreciation Society in-ring promo, Daniel Garcia said he’ll never be a pro wrestler and credited Chris Jericho for teaching him how to win — by cheating. Jericho talked about his vow to end Ring of Honor, and beating every other ROH World champ. That brought out Dalton Castle. A match was set-up for next week (reports vary on whether this is confirmed for Dynamite Tuesday or next week’s Rampage).

Nyla Rose def. Anna Jay-A-S. Jade Cargill tried to steal her TBS title back, but couldn’t.

def. Anna Jay-A-S. Jade Cargill tried to steal her TBS title back, but couldn’t. Ethan Page def. Isiah Kassidy, so Matt Hardy has to sign with The Firm.

def. Isiah Kassidy, so Matt Hardy has to sign with The Firm. The Pinnacle (FTR & Shawn Spears) def. The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony)

def. The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis and hot free agent Matt Taven) debuted by attacked FTR & Spears. Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona joined in, but Samoa Joe & Wardlow ran in to make the save.

