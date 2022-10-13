It sounds like Dustin Rhodes is about to retire

AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes is 53 years old and his wrestling career has spanned the last 34 years. However, he’s only competed in one match over the last three months, when he lost against Claudio Castagnoli in a ROH world championship bout in August.

The rumor mill indicates Rhodes is currently out of action due to an issue with his knee. And based on the following tweet of his, it sounds like he might be ready to call it a career:

Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/adSKUt0cA2 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 12, 2022

“Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh.”

In the wacky world of pro wrestling it’s almost always worth wondering if a statement like this is legitimate, or if it’s a tease that is leading to a related angle on television.

