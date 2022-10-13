The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Oct. 12) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 983,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These results are all a little bit down from last week’s 1,038,00 viewers, 0.33 demo rating, and 2nd place finish on cable.

This was the first international episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. AEW attempted to keep viewers away from the MLB playoffs with matches like Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Boy vs. Dinosaur, and QT Marshall in action. Baseball made its dent, finishing in two of the top three spots, but it looks like the numbers for Dynamite held up okay.

Next week’s episode airs on Tuesday (Oct. 18) rather than AEW’s typical Wednesday night slot, so the results could look wildly different in direct competition with NXT once again. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend the gold against Hangman Page on that card.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

