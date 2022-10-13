Before last night’s (Oct. 12) episode of Dynamite aired live from Toronto, AEW taped next week’s episode of Dark: Elevation.

Former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz made their debut for All Elite Wrestling at this taping. They lost a tag team match against The Gunn Club.

Before they were released by WWE in 2021, The Bollywood Boyz often wrestled on WWE’s cruiserweight show, 205 Live. But they received their biggest spotlight on the WWE main roster around 2017, playing lackeys for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Competing as Samir and Sunil Singh, they bumped around like madmen for Randy Orton and willingly sacrificed their bodies to keep us in the very strange timeline of Mahal as the number one guy in WWE kayfabe.

Was this just a one-off appearance for The Bollywood Boyz as part of AEW’s first foray into Canada? Only time will tell. We’re still waiting for the former Gran Metalik to return for an encore, for what it’s worth.

Are you interested in seeing The Bollywood Boyz in AEW, Cagesiders?