AEW adds a Women’s title match to their head-to-head fight with NXT

The Oct. 18 Dynamite, which will air on TBS opposite WWE NXT on USA Network, already had a men’s World title match main event in Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page.

Now it will also have an interim Women’s World title bout between Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida.

While it should be a good match between two of the AEW women’s divisions best in-ring performers, it won’t do anything to silence critics who point out that many of AEW’s recent television matches have been lacking in build. The backstory for Shida’s title shot is that she got the pin in the tag match she & Storm won on this week’s Dynamite.

A HUGE victory for the team of @shidahikaru and #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, after an incredible tag team battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ml8nREVadK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

AEW also announced two talking segments for next Tuesday. After being screwed out of the Ring of Honor World title by Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson will be interviewed by his old pal Renee Paquette, with his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta by his side. And Maxwell Jacob Friedman will get a microphone, probably to talk more about his World title shot and what seems to be a slow burn face turn... or at least a move toward being a little less of a douche.

Sound like a good way keep wrestling fan eyeballs on AEW?