Daniel Garcia made the difference in Jericho vs. Bryan 3

The Ring of Honor World championship match wasn’t the main event of the Oct. 12 Dynamite, but that didn’t stop the hot Toronto crowd from treating it like one. They even sang their own version of “Judas” when Chris Jericho entered to his current Lionheart theme instead.

That was the main reason they had to get loud for their countryman in the early going, because it was all Bryan Danielson for most of the first half of the match. A Frankensteiner finally gave him the upper hand before a commercial break.

Both men used Jericho’s Liontamer submission in a more evenly matched second half. The #BWEBSEE got an opening when referee Paul Turner took a bump from the American Dragon.

But before he could use OCHO™ as a weapon against Danielson, Daniel Garcia hit the ring with his ROH Pure title.

Garcia, who’s allegiances have been divided between his mentor Jericho and his hero Danielson for weeks, stopped his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate from clocking Bryan with his belt... then clocked Bryan with his.

So Chris Jericho is still Ring of Honor World champ, and his quest to destroy Ring of Honor is still on. And now he’s got his squad back at full strength, with another ROH title in their possession.

