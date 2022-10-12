The Acclaimed can’t legally scissor Daddy Ass any more

Toronto was very excited to welcome AEW to Canada on Oct. 12. They were loud all night, but never louder than when The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made their way to the ring. You haven’t live until you’ve heard thousands of people screaming “OHH...Scissor me, Daddy!” at the top of their lungs.

Daddy Ass was there to wrestle Swerve Strickland as part of AEW Tag champs Max Caster & Anthony Bowens ongoing feud with the men they beat for the belts. The 58 year old WWE Hall of Famer gave Strickland all he could handle, and Swerve ended up needing to grab the ropes to keep Gunn down for three.

.@swerveconfident sneaks an arm over the rope to steal the victory over #DaddyAss tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1uAqQf7V4E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

The Acclaimed didn’t think much of that, and we’re guessing Strickland’s tag partner Keith Lee won’t be crazy about it either. But the big news came moment later, when Smart Mark Sterling & Tony Nese hit the stage to inform the world Sterling secured the U.S. Trademark for the term “scissor me” for use in pro wrestling.

Smart @MarkSterling doing everything to cut The Scissor Movement in half?! ‍⚖️ It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZjOmJYoLay — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

“Scissor me, Daddy Nese” just sounds gross. And it gets worse!

Unfortunately, @MarkSterlingEsq has also just informed me that due to his “Scissor Me” trademark, we are immediately barred from using the scissor emoji or any variations of it in any of our tweets… #AEWDynamite — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 13, 2022

