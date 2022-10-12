Renee Paquette is All Elite (Updated)

Over the weekend, word went around that people at WWE believed Renee Paquette was set to join her husband Jon Moxley at AEW.

Sure enough, shortly before Dynamite’s debut in her home country, the podcaster & cookbook author got her official welcome from company owner & president Tony Khan...

Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!

See you soon coming up at

8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jwcq58P6RI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2022

Paquette acknowledged the news by quote-tweeting TK, and offering an emoji-filled message ahead of her debut tonight (Oct. 12) in Toronto:

“Hi missed you guys LFG!!!”

The 37 year old Torontonian has done quite well for herself since leaving WWE in 2020, but that’s where most wrestling fans learned to love. She went by Renee Young while serving as an interviewer, studio host and color commentator during her eight years there. Along with Moxley (who we then called Dean Ambrose), she was also featured on a few seasons of E!’s Total Divas reality show.

Prior to joining WWE in 2012, she was a sports broadcaster in for The Score in Canada.

What will she do in AEW? We’ll let you know what she tells us in a few minutes on Dynamite!

UPDATE: AEW didn’t waste any time introducing us to the newest member of their family... Renee Paquette was the first person to hit the stage on Dynamite.

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork RIGHT NOW! Welcome to the team @ReneePaquette! pic.twitter.com/MF0cH4QJbg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022

She’d go on to do a brief interview with fellow Canadian Christian Cage, then exited before the opening Luchasaurus/Jungle Boy match.