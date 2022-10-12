A week after he was tired of drama, Sammy Guevara is now done with negativity

Sammy Guevara has been involved in several controversies during his time at AEW.

He was suspended and ordered to attend sensitivity training for a disgusting comment he made about Sasha Banks prior to signing with Tony Khan’s company. Fan reaction to his personal life, and his & now-wife Tay Melo’s reaction to that reaction, forced a heel turn. Eddie Kingston was suspended for getting physical with Guevara during a backstage confrontation about a promo Sammy cut on him, and then a little more than a month after that, Andrade El Ídolo was sent home after their online spat led to Andrade allegedly swinging on Guevara before last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

It’s no wonder Sammy was worn out by all the drama in wrestling, as he talked about on his vlog last week (recorded while he and Melo were on vacation, before the reported altercation with El Ídolo on Oct. 5):

“There’s just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it’s really exhausting. It’s tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I’m minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It’s the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it’s definitely tiring, and maybe I’ll need to go on another vacation next week because... [sighs] stressful.”

Since Sammy found himself in the middle of more drama before he could take his next vacation, he had to address it on this week’s vlog, at least somewhat. Rather than get into the weeds on the Andrade situation like he did with the Kingston one, Guevara is instead vowing to accentuate the positive moving forward:

“I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite. But man, I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you are on this trajectory to where I’m headed, there’s going to be people that are going to do everything in their power to try to drag you down to their level. And I know I’m above that. So I’m not going to focus on any of that bullshit. I’m going to focus on where I’m headed. They say sky’s the limit, but there’s a whole universe out there, and that’s where I’m headed. I’m not going to focus — I’m not going to comment on any of the bullshit.”

Here’s hoping Guevara can keep himself away from trouble with his new attitude. It sounds like the right plan — and probably one the three-time TNT champion should have put into action before tweeting at Andrade last week. Seeing as he did send those tweets after saying he was tired of wrestling drama, however, we’ll probably wait and see if his actions match his words before completely buying into the “new” Sammy.