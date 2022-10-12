AEW Rewind: Bryan Danielson will win the war to save ROH, fresh faces on the rise, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Chris Jericho versus Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship, PAC versus Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Swerve Strickland versus Billy Gunn, Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida versus Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter, and AEW’s first trip to Canada.

Jericho admitted that Danielson brings out the best in him, and Danielson also brings out the worst in him. Jericho will be wrestling as Lionheart to win the rubber match in this feud and destroy the great ROH champions of the past. Danielson is sick and tried of Jericho’s shenanigans to steal wins. He’s more angry about Jericho’s quest to crush ROH. Danielson was in the first main event of the first ROH show, and he feels that ROH made him the wrestler that he is today. Danielson has lost many battles, but he never loses the war. This match will be no different with Danielson prevailing to save ROH.

Orange Cassidy mentioned how PAC stoops to new lows to beat him. Well, OC is going to be a bastard too. He’s done trying to win. Cassidy will win. Swerve Strickland blames Billy Gunn for losing the tag titles. Gunn pointed the blame back on Swerve for getting in his face. Their beef will get settled in the ring. Toni Storm is the locker room leader as champion, and she views Britt Baker’s ambush attack on Shida as unacceptable. Storm will teach them a lesson. Shida was riled up in anger eager to destroy the cowardly Baker.

The AEW Control Center with Tony Schiavone offered a few more promo bites, kicking in after the 15-minute mark. Nyla Rose gloated about stealing the TBS Championship. That Bitch Show is canceled. Jade Cargill was angry at the Baddies for allowing that theft to occur. She is coming for that ass. The Dark Order were sad about losing the trios match in an effort to honor Mr. Brodie Lee. They feel like they let him down. John Silver advised to remember the good times and keep on pushing. Mark Sterling is tired of getting attacked. He has a plan in motion for the Varsity Athletes on Dynamite.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Dalton Castle & The Boys picked up a pair of wins in non-title six-man action, Brandon Cutler returned from suspension to go 1-1, Hikaru Shida defeated Marina Shafir in a quality win, and Toni Storm took down Emi Sakura in an interim world title eliminator.

Zack Clayton announced that he signed with AEW. He aims to do as he pleases in the company. Clayton challenged any tough guys to stop him.

The next ‘discovery’ from AEW to keep an eye on is Action Andretti. He popped firecracker offense on QT Marshall, but the veteran surprised Andretti with a cutter for victory. AEW gave Andretti a little highlight promo package later in the show. Putting that much attention on a fresh face should mean that we will be seeing more of Andretti in the near future.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of conversation included Lethal winning a contest at age 16 for lifetime free wrestling training then the school closed in six months, Lethal and Dutt in All Wheels Wrestling, no team name for their group, and wrestler impressions. Dutt gifted City an official yellow pencil, then Singh broke it in half. Dutt kept giving pencils to City, and Singh kept snapping them.

We’ll close with Miro’s prophecy t-shirt.

How do you see that prophecy ending?