Dynamite airs tonight (Oct. 12) with a live show from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. AEW is just over five weeks away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

AEW is now available to stream on Sling TV! That gives you even more accessibility to All Elite Wrestling, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and watch Dynamite or Rampage whenever you want! Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Daniel Garcia needs to make his big decision

The main event for tonight is ROH World Champion Chris Jericho putting the gold on the line against Bryan Danielson. These guys have split their two recent singles matches.

Jericho is a dishonorable champion who has vowed to tarnish ROH’s history by beating every former titleholder, and Danielson is first up on his list. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia is Jericho’s ally but doesn’t approve of his underhanded tactics.

Last week’s show ended with the spotlight firmly on Garcia. He teamed up with Bryan to fight his own Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates, but fell flat on his face when he was pinned by Sammy Guevara.

Even though JAS and Blackpool Combat Club have been waging war for months in wild bouts like Anarchy in the Arena and Blood & Guts, Jericho hasn’t booted Garcia out of the group despite his extended rebellion and/or indecision. There’s a bit of a disconnect there given the nature of the blood feud between the two factions. This is hardly the most compelling main event storyline, and Tony Khan should wrap it up already.

Garcia needs to make his big decision. Is he sticking with JAS, or is he taking up Bryan’s offer to join Blackpool Combat Club? We should finally get the answer to that question tonight, depending on which man Garcia helps win this ROH title match.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

The other title match on the slate tonight sees PAC defending the AEW All-Atlantic championship against Orange Cassidy. PAC has resorted to using hammers to win his matches lately, including once against Cassidy. Freshly Squeezed gets his rematch tonight, and I think he’s winning the title.

Luchasaurus betrayed Jungle Boy at last month’s All Out event, helping Christian beat Boy in a matter of seconds. Jungle’s heart was broken, but now he’s out for revenge when he fights Luchasaurus tonight. It’s technically a one-on-one match, but hometown hero Christian will be in Lucha’s corner. Will that be enough for the fans to turn on Boy for one night?

Swerve Strickland might be the only person who doesn’t love The Acclaimed. He crashed National Scissoring Day last week to set up a singles match against the much older Daddy Ass tonight. Is this leading to another AEW world tag team championship rematch between The Acclaimed and Keith Lee & Swerve?

Dynamite’s lone women’s match tonight is of the tag team variety. AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm teams up with Hikaru Shida to take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter. After getting physical with Baker last week, will Saraya show up and affect the outcome of this fight?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley threatened Hangman Page last week, but cooler heads prevailed. These guys are fighting over the title next week, and I expect violence will erupt tonight to whet the appetite.

- After a backstage altercation one week ago between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, Andrade was sent home while Sammy scored a pin fall victory in the main event. I don’t think we’re going to see Andrade back in AEW ever again.

- MJF was hesitant to go along with Stokely Hathaway’s plan to destroy Wheeler Yuta with the Dynamite Diamond Ring last week. Is MJF turning babyface? I’m not falling for it, because even his parents know he’s an irredeemable piece of shit.

- I’m more convinced that Jay Lethal might be turning babyface. He didn’t appreciate Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt’s attempt to help him cheat in last week’s loss to Darby Allin.

- Nyla Rose is a thief! Nobody can beat Jade Cargill for the TBS championship in a fair fight, so Rose stole physical possession of the belt away from Cargill last week on Rampage. How will Jade react to losing her gold?

- TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe are tearing shit up together as a unit. Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony are in for a world of pain if they keep trying to pick a fight with these guys and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR.

- FTW Champion HOOK ripped up The Trustbuster’s envelope without even looking at what was inside. Does this mean he’s on a collision course with Parker Boudreaux?

- Moxley also might be looking for a piece of W. Morrissey and The Firm after they screwed him out of the GCW title over the weekend. Will Claudio Castagnoli go after The Firm on Moxley’s behalf while the champ is busy with Page?

- Are Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks going their separate ways after the Lights Out match in New York City?

- I’m pretty sure the Varsity Blondes lost their team name now that Mark Sterling has trademarked the word “varsity” and given it to Josh Woods and Tony Nese.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

- Tony Khan is very excited that this is the first ever international episode of Wednesday night Dynamite. Does he have any related surprises in store for the Toronto audience?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?