Watch AEW Dark Episode 165

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Oct. 11, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
- The Factory’s Cole Karter & Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal & Dante Martin
- AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
- Athena vs. Gia Scott
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys & Josh Fuller & BK Klein
- The Factory’s QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
- Pardon vs. Brian Cage
- Alec Odin vs. Lance Archer
- Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida
- Penelope Ford & Serena Deeb & Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade & Trish Adora & Brittany Blake
